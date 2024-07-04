Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.17% of Unisys worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 109.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 911,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 111,332 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,186. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

