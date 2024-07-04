Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,487. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
