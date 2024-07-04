Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $102.41. 23,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,297. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

