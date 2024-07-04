Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 19,863 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKWFree Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 106,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,451. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

