Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 19,863 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 106,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,451. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

