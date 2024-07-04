Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,682 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $382.74. 616,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $382.98. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

