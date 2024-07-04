Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Trading Up 2.8%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

