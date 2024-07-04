Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 7,869,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,285,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

