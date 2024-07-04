LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 10,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $81.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for 4.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 46.79% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $49,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

