Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Invests $7.46 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 181,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 27,202,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,364,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

