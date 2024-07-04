Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.58. 467,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,325. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

