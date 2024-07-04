Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. 781,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,451. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.