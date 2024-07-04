Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,229 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. 781,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,451. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
