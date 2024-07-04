Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 117,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,938. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

