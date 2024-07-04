Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 1,303,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
