Leeward Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.68. 1,948,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The firm has a market cap of $406.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

