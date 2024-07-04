Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

