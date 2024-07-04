Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor makes up approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 23.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,394. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

