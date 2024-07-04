Level Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 9.6% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after buying an additional 385,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 1,333,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.