Level Financial Advisors Raises Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2,069.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSI. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of DFSI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

