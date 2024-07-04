Level Financial Advisors Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,977,000. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,077,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,669,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 7,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

