Level Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Level Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 297,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

