Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.57

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.62. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 823,081 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

