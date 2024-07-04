Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.95. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.
Liberty Tax Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Tax
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.