Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.95. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

