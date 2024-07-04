Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

