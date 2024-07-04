Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.30. 907,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

