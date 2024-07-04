Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $309.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

