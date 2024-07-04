Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.