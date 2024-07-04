Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.22. 165,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,187. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.06 and its 200-day moving average is $489.34. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.23 and a 1 year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

