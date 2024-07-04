Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 20,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
