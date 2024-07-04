LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 4.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 4,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

