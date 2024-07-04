Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.15. The stock had a trading volume of 313,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,790. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.65.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

