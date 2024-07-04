Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 72,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 154,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lotus Technology in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.08 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

