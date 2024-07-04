Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $366.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

