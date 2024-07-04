LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.27 Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ:LUXHP traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.