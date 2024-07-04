LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.27 Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:LUXHP traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

