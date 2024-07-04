LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LYB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.17. 595,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

