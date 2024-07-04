Mad River Investors Sells 7,925 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Mad River Investors lessened its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch makes up about 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mad River Investors owned about 0.34% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,947 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 482,773 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,511. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.99 million, a P/E ratio of 561.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.98.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.