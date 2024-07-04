Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.49.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

