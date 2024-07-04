Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

