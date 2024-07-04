Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.27 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

