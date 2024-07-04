Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 8,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
