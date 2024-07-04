Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE SSD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

