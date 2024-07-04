Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 36,391 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30,183.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 560,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,648. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.