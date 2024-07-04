Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys 892 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

