Massachusetts Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 340.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,128,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,948,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $65.05. 149,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

