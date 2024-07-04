Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,163,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4,093.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,904 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Medpace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,896. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $437.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.78. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.