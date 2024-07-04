Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading Up 0.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 7,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.