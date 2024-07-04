Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $953,686.23

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Metahero has a market cap of $20.05 million and $953,686.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001630 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.