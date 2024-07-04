Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.77 and last traded at C$14.78. Approximately 32,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 83,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MI.UN. Desjardins lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.07.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.