Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.58

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.58 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 289.75 ($3.66). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.63), with a volume of 203,248 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 340 ($4.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.05.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

