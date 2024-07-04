Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Up 5.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Further Reading

