MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 4.8%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.75 and last traded at $70.16. Approximately 135,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 188,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

ML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The company has a market cap of $793.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

